Schumacher's first F1 race-winning car to fetch eyewatering sum at auction

F1 fans have the chance to own a piece of motorsport history, with German legend Michael Schumacher's first race-winning car up for auction.

Schumacher is one of only two men to be a seven-time world champion of the sport, and is second in the all-time lists of race victories, pole positions and podiums, largely considered to be one of the greatest drivers in F1 history.

Having spent 11 seasons at Ferrari winning five championships and breaking a plethora of all-time records in the sport, some fans might forget that the German actually won his first two championships back-to-back at Benetton.

Under the stewardship of team owner Flavio Briatore, Benetton rose up to be a championship-winning team with Schumacher in 1994 and 1995, and they won the 1995 constructors' championship too.

Schumacher had joined them back in 1991, however, taking part in his first full season in 1992 alongside British motorsport legend Martin Brundle.

And it was that year that the German legend claimed the first of his 91 grand prix victories, in the B192-05 at the 1992 Belgian Grand Prix.

In the torrential rain, Schumacher claimed the stunning victory from Williams' Nigel Mansell, and now F1 fans have the opportunity to own a B192-05 chassis, if they have very deep pockets.

The car (pictured here) is going to be part of an auction on January 23 via auction company Broad Arrow, and is expected to fetch in excess of €8.5million (£7.3million).

The legendary Benetton B192-05

The 1992 Benetton car was actually the final race-winning car in F1 to feature the classic H-pattern manual gearbox, with all race-winning cars from then on hydraulically-shifted by paddles located behind the steering wheel.

Yves Boitel, from Broad Arrow Auctions, said: "This is undoubtedly one of the most famous cars in F1 history.

"One that not only signalled the start of one of the greatest F1 careers of all time, but which also marked the end of the glorious era of manual gearboxes at the pinnacle of motorsport."

Schumacher would claim eight podiums all told in 1992, finishing third in the drivers' championship, although the start of the season saw Benetton using the B191 before their 1992 car was ready, and later in the year, Schumacher used the B192-06 and B192-08 at times.

But the 05 is the most famous chassis due to it yielding the team's only race win of the season, and Schumacher's first ever race victory in F1.

