Spot the difference! Mercedes CHANGE F1 logo

Mercedes have opted for an F1 logo change ahead of the upcoming 2026 season and the new regulations.

The Brackley-based outfit fell from grace at the dawn of the ground effect era, waving goodbye to an era of dominance and sitting back as Red Bull and Max Verstappen mopped up all of the glory.

Now, the 2026 rule reset provides Mercedes with the perfect opportunity to return to the top of the pecking order, and to provide their drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli with a car in which to fight for a world title.

On the first day of 2026, Mercedes revealed their new look for the upcoming season and a departure from their traditional F1 logo.

Mercedes unveil 2026 F1 logo

Taking to social media the team shared a video, followed by the caption: "Wake up. New logo just dropped."

The video itself was a short nine second clip, that refused to show the Mercedes car in full, and instead ended with their logo - except everything appeared normal.

A customary circle with three points was followed by the words 'AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team', with their sponsor in the usual teal shade.

You'd be forgiven for taking several looks before noticing the change, but if you don't have time to waste then one fan posted a helpful side-by-side comparison of the 2026 logo vs the 2025 emblem.

While the Mercedes logo was previously a 3D 'Silver Arrows' circle, the change for 2026 soon became apparent, with the circle losing it's definition and instead was a plain white.

Whether this is a simple design preference or a hint as to the colour of the 2026 livery remains to be seen, with Mercedes' official car launch date yet to be announced.

