LAST CHANCE: F1 Store sale countdown begins as Christmas post cut-off ends TODAY

The countdown is on for F1 fans to grab the best deals on official merchandise ahead of Christmas Day at the F1 Store.

TODAY (Monday, December 15) marks the final day customers will meet the Christmas post cut off with standard shipping, but don't worry, if you're not quite sure what would make the ideal gift just yet, you have until December 19 to decide if you are willing to pay for express shipping.

So, if you've been caught up in the end of the 2025 F1 championship and haven't had time to take in the best deals to treat the F1 fan in your life this Christmas, don't worry, GPFans have done it for you!

Here are the best deals on offer at the F1 Store this Christmas, from stocking fillers to the ultimate festive present.

A sale is currently running on a variety of official team wear on the F1 Store with up to 30 per cent off selected lines until midnight on December 16 with code F1SALE.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 Cap: £20.50 down from £41

Among those reduced items is Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 cap which features his iconic '44' driver number and comes in a striking white shade. Click here to get the in-demand piece of F1 merch just in time for Christmas at a discounted price.

Buying for a classic Ferrari fan? Perhaps the traditional Rosso Corsa shade would be a better idea. Click here to buy Hamilton's No.44 hat in red for £28.70.

Ferrari 20 Years of Red T-Shirt: £53.90 down from £77

Another ideal gift for the Scuderia fan in your life is the official 20 years of red tee, which was released just last month in collaboration with official F1 apparel provider PUMA ahead of the Vegas night race. The t-shirt is available here while stocks last.

Aston Martin F1 Fernando Alonso T-Shirt: £31.50 down from £63

For fans of the two-time champion, this Aston Martin F1 shirt is an absolute steal. Get your hands on one via the F1 Store here.

McLaren New Era Seasonal 9TWENTY Cap - Pink: £16.10 down from £23

Being able to pick up an official F1 cap for under £20 isn't something you can do all year round, and if you're sick of the usual papaya shade seen around the paddock, this pink McLaren cap could be just what you're looking for. Click here to buy.

F1 logo mug: £8.40 down from £12

In search of something that won't break the bank? This F1 logo mug is now under £10 and could be the perfect secret santa gift for someone if you're not sure which team or driver they support. Click here to buy the official merch.

Red Bull Racing 2025 Team Softshell Jacket - Unisex: £98 down from £140

Alternatively you may be looking to splash out and get something special to put under the tree this festive season. If so, Red Bull have you covered with their official 2025 softshell jacket, the ultimate piece of F1 team kit. Click here to purchase in time for Christmas Day.

F1 Distressed Car Graphic T-Shirt - Unisex: £22.40 down from £32

This stylish piece of F1 merch would be a great gift for any new fan who just wants something to wear every Sunday until grand prix racing returns in March 2026. Make the wait for the new season less painful with the ideal F1 t-shirt, available here.

McLaren World Circuit Track Jacket: £59.50 down from £85

This piece of McLaren F1 merch has a classic feel to it unlike any of their new team kit. But the vintage windbreaker style has proved popular and is selling out quick! Click here to avoid disappointment.

F1 2025 Christmas gift favourites

Now there are plenty of more exciting deals available on the F1 Store but if you're looking for help on the latest most in-demand gifts for 2025 then this is the place to look.

Off the back of his glorious first drivers' championship win, Lando Norris' official champion collection is up for grabs here, and though it may not be included in the current sale, it is certainly the hottest gift at the top of any McLaren fan's Christmas list. Click here to shop the collection.

If there's one thing to keep in mind when buying Christmas presents for an F1 fan it's that you can never go wrong with LEGO. Despite what some may tell you, the partnership between LEGO and F1 has proven that it's a gift suitable for adults as well as children and some of the best replica model kits are up for grabs this Christmas.

Whether you know someone who just wants to have a go at building the simply speed champions cars or you're looking to buy for a pro who likes the challenge of the LEGO Technic sets, the F1 Store has a wide variety of options on sale now.

And finally, it wouldn't be an F1 Christmas gift guide without a nod to the handy Christmas store curated by the F1 Store website. This features highlights from teams and star drivers across the grid and of course includes the F1-themed collection of fantastic novelty Christmas jumpers.

Please note that if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

