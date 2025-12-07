It's the end of an era in Formula 1 with the rules and regulations that have largely been in place since 2022 to be ripped up ahead of the 2026 season.

But for one F1 gadget that has been around a lot longer going back to 2011, the race around Yas Marina will be the final time we will ever see it in action.

The Drag Reduction System (DRS) will be used no more in an F1 race after this weekend as it will be ditched for alternative technology heading into next season, following an announcement earlier this year.

Starting from 2026, DRS will effectively be replaced by two new toys for the drivers and teams to get their hands on.

The first is called the 'Z-mode', and no it's not because it's going to send fans to sleep, but it will work to open elements on the front and rear wing to increase downforce and thus speed through corners. Neat.

But there will also be an 'X-mode', that similar to DRS, will reduce drag and therefore increase straight-line speed.

These will be available at specific areas around a racetrack and will be activated manually by the driver.

Do the drivers like the DRS replacement?

So will the drivers be happy? Lewis Hamilton for one isn't confident on the new regulations. Back in 2024 he said: "I have spoken to some drivers who have driven it on the simulator - I haven't - and they said it's pretty slow so we will see if it's the right direction or not."

In addition, the 2026 cars will be smaller and lighter with car weight reduced by 30kg to 768kg. Hopefully the era of the long F1 car with the turning circle of a cargo ship will also be over as the length of the car will be reduced by 200mm and the width by 100mm. (I know it's small but at least we are heading in the right direction now.)

Of course the real acid test for these changes is the Monaco Grand Prix next season. A venue notorious for overtaking opportunities let alone a car passing another no matter how slow the car in front is going.

Either way the future looks bright for closer racing between F1 cars - let's just hope they can finally go racing in the wet now.

So long, old friend ❤️ DRS 2011-2025 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Da8mytcigs — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 5, 2025

