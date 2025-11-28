F1 Practice Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

The action at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Friday, November 28), with the one and only practice session.

With just two rounds left in the 2025 championship, the title battle is heating up and could get even more interesting considering there is both a sprint and a main grand prix in Qatar.

This race weekend could also be when McLaren driver Lando Norris manages to claim his maiden drivers' title, so you won't want to miss a moment!

Here is how and when to tune in as the Qatar GP practice session kicks off at the Lusail International Circuit.

F1 Practice times - Qatar Grand Prix

The first and only practice session at the Qatar GP takes place today (Friday, November 28) at 4:30pm local time (AST).

As the Qatar GP is hosting the final sprint race of the season, there will be no FP2 or FP3, with sprint qualifying the only other session to take place on Friday at 8:30pm AST.

Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, November 28, 2025

Location Time Local time (AST) 4:30pm Friday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 1:30pm Friday Central European Time (CET) 2:30pm Friday United States (ET) 8:30am Friday United States (CT) 7:30am Friday United States (PT) 5:30am Friday Brazil (BRT) 10:30am Friday Australia (AET) 12:30am Saturday Australia (AWT) 9:30pm Friday Australia (ACT) 12am Saturday Mexico (CST) 7:30am Friday Japan (JST) 10:30pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 3:30pm Friday Egypt (EET) 3:30pm Friday China (CST) 9:30pm Friday India (IST) 7pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 9:30pm Friday Turkey (TRT) 4:30pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 5:30pm Friday

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

