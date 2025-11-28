F1 Practice Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
F1 Practice Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
The action at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Friday, November 28), with the one and only practice session.
With just two rounds left in the 2025 championship, the title battle is heating up and could get even more interesting considering there is both a sprint and a main grand prix in Qatar.
This race weekend could also be when McLaren driver Lando Norris manages to claim his maiden drivers' title, so you won't want to miss a moment!
Here is how and when to tune in as the Qatar GP practice session kicks off at the Lusail International Circuit.
F1 Practice times - Qatar Grand Prix
The first and only practice session at the Qatar GP takes place today (Friday, November 28) at 4:30pm local time (AST).
As the Qatar GP is hosting the final sprint race of the season, there will be no FP2 or FP3, with sprint qualifying the only other session to take place on Friday at 8:30pm AST.
Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, November 28, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AST)
|4:30pm Friday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|1:30pm Friday
|Central European Time (CET)
|2:30pm Friday
|United States (ET)
|8:30am Friday
|United States (CT)
|7:30am Friday
|United States (PT)
|5:30am Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:30am Friday
|Australia (AET)
|12:30am Saturday
|Australia (AWT)
|9:30pm Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|12am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|10:30pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EET)
|3:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|9:30pm Friday
|India (IST)
|7pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|9:30pm Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|4:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|5:30pm Friday
How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
