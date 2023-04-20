close global

Ricciardo confirmed for Red Bull return THIS YEAR as Hamilton shares adorable 'father son moment' - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News

Daniel Ricciardo will be back in a Red Bull Formula 1 car later this year, after it was confirmed that he will tackle the Nordschleife.

Hamilton melts social media with ADORABLE 'father son moment'

Lewis Hamilton is not top of the Instagram charts for F1 drivers for nothing, and he killed it again on Thursday as he shared a touching 'father son moment'.

Schumacher family SUES German magazine over fake interview

Michael Schumacher’s family intend to sue a German magazine for publishing a purported ‘exclusive’ interview with the Formula 1 legend that turned out to have been conducted with an AI chatbot.

Former F1 driver SLAMS idea of fourth US race, says Vegas is 'too glitzy'

Formula 1 should not have so many races in the United States, according to former F1 driver Gerhard Berger.

Bernie Collins names FAVOURITE driver she worked with in F1

Sky Sports F1 analyst Bernie Collins has talked about her favourite drivers to work with in her previous career as a race strategist, naming a pair of veterans.

