It's been a while, but seeing Lewis Hamilton back in P1 is here at last in the aftermath of that magic in Melbourne.

Sebastian Vettel MELTS the internet by winning his race for LOVE

Sebastian Vettel sent F1 social media into raptures again as he spoke of winning his most important race of all - the race for love.

Leclerc issues privacy plea after home address leaked

Charles Leclerc has pleaded with fans to respect his privacy after his home address 'somehow became public'.

Wolff reveals WHY Mercedes missed out on signing Verstappen

Toto Wolff has revealed how Max Verstappen could have joined Mercedes as a teenager before he eventually made the call to join Toro Rosso.

Horner slates Ricciardo 'habits' with McLaren jibe

Red Bull team principal Daniel Ricciardo has claimed the team 'didn't recognise' Daniel Ricciardo upon his return to the outfit from McLaren.

Russell names 'MEH' tracks in complete F1 circuit ranking

Mercedes star George Russell has been having a bit of fun in the long gap between races, popping onto the team's YouTube channel to rank each of the 2023 race tracks.

