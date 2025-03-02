Wolff calls for F1 BAN as shock outfit tipped to topple BIG FOUR teams - GPFans F1 Recap
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has called for a ban surrounding the swearing controversy that has swept through Formula 1.
SHOCK F1 team tipped to join 2025 title battle
A shock Formula 1 team has been tipped to enter the 2025 title fight by McLaren team principal Andrea Stella.
FIA race descends into chaos for Aston Martin after door FALLS OFF
Aston Martin endured a nightmare outing, after their door fell off during the 2025 season opener of an FIA sanctioned race.
Hamilton handed huge Ferrari BOOST in damning Red Bull 2025 verdict
Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has been handed a huge boost ahead of the 2025 season, with the seven-time world champion recently taking part in his first official timed sessions with the team.
Axed F1 steward admits FIA becoming 'heavy handed' as FURTHER restrictions imposed
Axed Formula 1 steward and former driver Johnny Herbert has labelled the FIA’s recent measures as ‘heavy handed’ following their decision to introduce further restrictions.
