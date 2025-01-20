Axed F1 star issues official statement ahead of STUNNING racing return

An axed Formula 1 star has issued an official statement ahead of their stunning racing return in 2025.

As four rookies prepare to step up to F1 this year, familiar faces will no longer feature on the grid for the 2025 season.

In 2024, established drivers such as Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez all received the axe from their respective teams, following the impressive debuts of younger drivers.

The likes of Ollie Bearman and Franco Colapinto once again restored teams' faith in youth, as they opted for emerging talents such as Gabriel Bortoleto and Kimi Antonelli for the 2025 season.

Four rookies will join the grid in 2025

Half of the grid will change in 2025

Magnussen releases statement ahead of racing return

While Perez and Ricciardo’s racing future remains unknown, Bottas and Magnussen have already secured roles for 2025.

Bottas was named Mercedes reserve driver, returning to his former team after Mick Schumacher stepped down from the role last year.

Meanwhile, Magnussen was announced as a works driver for BMW M Motorsport, and will compete in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The Dane returned to the track in a test ahead of the Daytona 24 Hours, which is set to take place this weekend, where he piloted the BMW M Hybrid V8.

The IMSA season opener marks the first of Magnussen’s drives in the series, and will compete in three endurance rounds of the championship, before beginning his first season in the World Endurance Championship with BMW.

Magnussen took to his social media following the test, where he heralded his racing return in an official statement.

“The Roar is in the books. It’s been a great few days here at Daytona, preparing for the race and getting to know all the good people from BMW Motorsport and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Looking forward to next week,” Magnussen wrote.

The Roar is in the books ✔️ It’s been a great few days here at Daytona, preparing for the race and getting to know all the good people from @bmwmmotorsport and @RLLracing. Looking forward to next week 👊🇺🇸 #IMSA



📸 @jameypricephoto pic.twitter.com/uYyOgHkGTh — Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) January 19, 2025

