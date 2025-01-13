close global

Huge Ricciardo celebrations as F1 team conduct PRIVATE test ahead of 2025 season - GPFans F1 Recap

Former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo is at the centre of celebrations for what he has described as the highlight of his career.

F1 team carry out private test with NEW drivers ahead of 2025 season

A private testing session for a Formula 1 team has been revealed with a new driver confirmed among the lineup.

Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED in official FIA announcement

The date of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari race debut has been confirmed in an official FIA announcement.

F1 star's release CONFIRMED in official announcement

An official statement has confirmed an upcoming release for Formula 1 star Jack Doohan.

Jos Verstappen issues CONTROVERSIAL Abu Dhabi 2021 statement

Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen has made a controversial statement about his son's success at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton axe decision made as F1 team announce NEW signing in official statement - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton axe decision made as F1 team announce NEW signing in official statement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • January 12, 2025 23:57
Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING return as F1 legend given MAJOR honour - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING return as F1 legend given MAJOR honour - GPFans F1 Recap

  • January 11, 2025 23:54

Latest News

Huge Ricciardo celebrations as F1 team conduct PRIVATE test ahead of 2025 season - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull star handed NEW drive in F1 debut

  • 2 hours ago
Ricciardo VICTORY celebrated in stunning career highlight

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED in official FIA announcement

  • Yesterday 20:52
F1 team carry out private test with NEW drivers ahead of 2025 season

  • Yesterday 19:53
Official Verstappen release announced ahead of 2025 season

  • Yesterday 18:57
