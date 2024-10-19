Formula 1 qualifying gets underway at the 2024 United States Grand Prix today (Saturday, October 19), as the battle for pole position heats up heading into the final six races of the season.

Max Verstappen is expected to face tough competition from his drivers' championship rival Lando Norris, and his Papaya team-mate Oscar Piastri for the top spot on the grid.

Now that McLaren have overtaken world champions Red Bull in the constructors' championship, Zak Brown's team can shift their full focus onto Norris, who is out to stop Verstappen from claiming his fourth consecutive F1 title.

F1's 19th round of 2024 takes place at the Circuit of the Americas, and is sure to be another close-run affair in what has been a thrilling season.

But who will start the race from the front? Despite winning last year's edition, Red Bull will be hoping to improve on their 2023 qualifying showing in Austin, where Verstappen only managed to grab P6, four places behind Norris who clinched P2.

United States Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, October 19, 2024

The qualifying session in Austin, Texas kicks off today at 5pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time: 5pm Saturday

Central European Time: 12am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 11pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 6pm Saturday

United States (CDT): 6pm Saturday

United States (PDT): 3pm Saturday

Australia (AEST): 8am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 6am Sunday

Australia (ACST): 7:30am Sunday

Mexico (CST): 4pm Saturday

Japan (JST): 7am Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 12am Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 1am Sunday

China (CST): 6am Sunday

India (IST): 3:30am Sunday

Brazil: 7pm Saturday

Singapore: 6am Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 1am Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 2am Sunday

Turkey: 1am Sunday



How to watch the 2024 United States Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

