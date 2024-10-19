close global

F1 Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 qualifying gets underway at the 2024 United States Grand Prix today (Saturday, October 19), as the battle for pole position heats up heading into the final six races of the season.

Max Verstappen is expected to face tough competition from his drivers' championship rival Lando Norris, and his Papaya team-mate Oscar Piastri for the top spot on the grid.

Now that McLaren have overtaken world champions Red Bull in the constructors' championship, Zak Brown's team can shift their full focus onto Norris, who is out to stop Verstappen from claiming his fourth consecutive F1 title.

F1's 19th round of 2024 takes place at the Circuit of the Americas, and is sure to be another close-run affair in what has been a thrilling season.

But who will start the race from the front? Despite winning last year's edition, Red Bull will be hoping to improve on their 2023 qualifying showing in Austin, where Verstappen only managed to grab P6, four places behind Norris who clinched P2.

United States Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, October 19, 2024

The qualifying session in Austin, Texas kicks off today at 5pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time: 5pm Saturday
Central European Time: 12am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 11pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 6pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 6pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 3pm Saturday
Australia (AEST): 8am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 6am Sunday
Australia (ACST): 7:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST): 4pm Saturday
Japan (JST): 7am Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 12am Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 1am Sunday
China (CST): 6am Sunday
India (IST): 3:30am Sunday
Brazil: 7pm Saturday
Singapore: 6am Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 1am Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 2am Sunday
Turkey: 1am Sunday

How to watch the 2024 United States Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

F1 Standings

