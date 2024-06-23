Frustrated Ferrari star CHALLENGES team orders at Spanish GP

Charles Leclerc has questioned team strategy during a heated exchange in the opening stages of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

The Ferrari star - starting from P5 - slipped to P6 behind team-mate Carlos Sainz, with a podium finish seemingly slipping out of reach.

George Russell made a stunning start to proceedings, flying past Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to take a surprise first-lap lead.

The Brit's advantage didn't last long, however, with Verstappen easily getting past his Mercedes rival shortly after.

The Dutchman, seeking a third straight win in Barcelona, looked a class apart, extending extended his advantage as the race edged past the halfway point.

Charles Leclerc expressed his displeasure over team radio

The Ferraris struggled to make an impression at the top of the grid in the opening stages

Tension brewing?

Further back, Leclerc - clearly frustrated at his lack of progress - expressed his displeasure over to team radio, asking for clarification on why he was having to stick to a plan which he believed wasn't working.

The 26-year-old said: "Why are we on Plan A?"

"We are in line with everyone else, that was the choice," came the blunt response from his race engineer.

