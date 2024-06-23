close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Frustrated Ferrari star CHALLENGES team orders at Spanish GP

Frustrated Ferrari star CHALLENGES team orders at Spanish GP

Frustrated Ferrari star CHALLENGES team orders at Spanish GP

Frustrated Ferrari star CHALLENGES team orders at Spanish GP

Charles Leclerc has questioned team strategy during a heated exchange in the opening stages of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

The Ferrari star - starting from P5 - slipped to P6 behind team-mate Carlos Sainz, with a podium finish seemingly slipping out of reach.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen stunned by FIA call as penalty verdict reached over Hamilton collision

READ MORE: Long-term Hamilton ally shows love for LEGENDARY race track

George Russell made a stunning start to proceedings, flying past Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to take a surprise first-lap lead.

The Brit's advantage didn't last long, however, with Verstappen easily getting past his Mercedes rival shortly after.

The Dutchman, seeking a third straight win in Barcelona, looked a class apart, extending extended his advantage as the race edged past the halfway point.

Charles Leclerc expressed his displeasure over team radio
The Ferraris struggled to make an impression at the top of the grid in the opening stages

Tension brewing?

Further back, Leclerc - clearly frustrated at his lack of progress - expressed his displeasure over to team radio, asking for clarification on why he was having to stick to a plan which he believed wasn't working.

The 26-year-old said: "Why are we on Plan A?"

"We are in line with everyone else, that was the choice," came the blunt response from his race engineer.

READ MORE: Verstappen at risk of F1 PENALTY after major Red Bull changes

Related

Ferrari Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Spanish Grand Prix
Verstappen honoured with UNUSUAL Spanish GP tribute
Latest F1 News

Verstappen honoured with UNUSUAL Spanish GP tribute

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2024 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 2024 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix times - Hamilton ends drought with SENSATIONAL Spanish GP result

  • 2 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes star makes STUNNING overtake to snatch early lead - Lap One report

  • 1 hour ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for the Spanish Grand Prix

  • 9 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix

FIA hit MULTIPLE drivers with penalties at Spanish Grand Prix

  • 19 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix

Frustrated Ferrari star CHALLENGES team orders at Spanish GP

  • 47 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona

  • 1 hour ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x