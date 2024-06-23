Frustrated Ferrari star CHALLENGES team orders at Spanish GP
Charles Leclerc has questioned team strategy during a heated exchange in the opening stages of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.
The Ferrari star - starting from P5 - slipped to P6 behind team-mate Carlos Sainz, with a podium finish seemingly slipping out of reach.
George Russell made a stunning start to proceedings, flying past Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to take a surprise first-lap lead.
The Brit's advantage didn't last long, however, with Verstappen easily getting past his Mercedes rival shortly after.
The Dutchman, seeking a third straight win in Barcelona, looked a class apart, extending extended his advantage as the race edged past the halfway point.
Tension brewing?
Further back, Leclerc - clearly frustrated at his lack of progress - expressed his displeasure over to team radio, asking for clarification on why he was having to stick to a plan which he believed wasn't working.
The 26-year-old said: "Why are we on Plan A?"
"We are in line with everyone else, that was the choice," came the blunt response from his race engineer.
