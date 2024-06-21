McLaren chief fears F1 rivals ready to lay down major 2024 challenge

McLaren Formula 1 CEO Zak Brown has claimed that one of their rivals is ‘strong once again’ after their recent upgrades.

The Woking-based team have seen an incredible transformation in recent months, going from one of the slowest cars on the grid in the first half of last season, to regularly competing for podiums.

F1 Headlines: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake

READ MORE: Ferrari face Newey SNUB as rival signing favourites emerge

With an exciting driver lineup of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the team amassed six podiums from the opening nine races of 2024, including Norris’ first win of his career in Miami.

READ MORE: Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump

McLaren have seen an incredible rise in recent months

Mercedes' upgrades in Canada gave them their best weekend of 2024

Brown: Mercedes will not be a one-off

So far this season, the main bulk of the points scored have been from the top five teams (Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin) - although the latter seem to have fallen behind their competitors.

Mercedes had endured a torrid start to the year as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton again struggled with their difficult machinery.

However, the team brought upgrades to their front wing for the Canadian Grand Prix and they benefitted significantly with their best weekend of the season so far, with Russell claiming his second career pole and going on to finish the race in third, with Hamilton fourth.

And speaking after FP1 in Barcelona, Brown believes that the Silver Arrows’ display in Montreal will not be a ‘one-off’ after a strong outing on Friday afternoon.

“A good start to the weekend,” he said. “Everyone’s bringing their upgrades per usual. Mercedes seems to be strong once again, so I don’t think Montreal is going to be a one-off.

"I think you have four teams that are on top of each other and as always it will be about execution.

"Everyone knows this track. We test here a lot, so this weekend will show us how things might look like for the rest of the year.”

READ MORE: F1 legend set to make Red Bull return

Related