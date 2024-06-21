close global

F1 News Today: FIA confirm check on Red Bull talent as Ricciardo tries out new race seat

F1 News Today: FIA confirm check on Red Bull talent as Ricciardo tries out new race seat

F1 News Today: FIA confirm check on Red Bull talent as Ricciardo tries out new race seat

F1 News Today: FIA confirm check on Red Bull talent as Ricciardo tries out new race seat

The FIA have confirmed the car of one of Red Bull's rising talents was subject to an inspection following the Canadian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo tries out new race seat as F1 future remains in question

Daniel Ricciardo has swapped the Formula 1 track for the unpredictable currents of the sea in a fresh challenge as questions over the Australian's future remain unanswered.

Newey tug of war takes fresh turn after SHOCKING twist

The future of Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey has taken yet another twist after shock reports linked the 65-year-old with a switch to Aston Martin.

Ferrari star displays DIZZYING skills on Barcelona streets

One top Ferrari star has demonstrated his amazing skills on the streets of Barcelona ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Iconic Ferrari popularity sparks CONFUSION with switch up

The clamour for fans to get a close-up view of Ferrari's iconic Formula 1 car ahead of the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix has caused no shortage of confusion.

Horner CRITICISED on Verstappen ban as iconic F1 team disqualification fears revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Horner CRITICISED on Verstappen ban as iconic F1 team disqualification fears revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News Today: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake
F1 News Today: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake

F1 News Today: FIA confirm check on Red Bull talent as Ricciardo tries out new race seat

Horner CRITICISED on Verstappen ban as iconic F1 team disqualification fears revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Iconic Ferrari popularity sparks CONFUSION with switch up

Ricciardo tries out new race seat as F1 future remains in question

Newey tug of war takes fresh turn after SHOCKING twist

FIA confirm check on Red Bull talent ahead of Spanish GP

