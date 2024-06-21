F1 News Today: FIA confirm check on Red Bull talent as Ricciardo tries out new race seat
The FIA have confirmed the car of one of Red Bull's rising talents was subject to an inspection following the Canadian Grand Prix.
Ricciardo tries out new race seat as F1 future remains in question
Daniel Ricciardo has swapped the Formula 1 track for the unpredictable currents of the sea in a fresh challenge as questions over the Australian's future remain unanswered.
Newey tug of war takes fresh turn after SHOCKING twist
The future of Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey has taken yet another twist after shock reports linked the 65-year-old with a switch to Aston Martin.
Ferrari star displays DIZZYING skills on Barcelona streets
One top Ferrari star has demonstrated his amazing skills on the streets of Barcelona ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
Iconic Ferrari popularity sparks CONFUSION with switch up
The clamour for fans to get a close-up view of Ferrari's iconic Formula 1 car ahead of the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix has caused no shortage of confusion.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul