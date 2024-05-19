F1 Race Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024 start time & TV channel
Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as Max Verstappen looks to regain his dominance on the track.
F1's last outing in Miami saw McLaren's Lando Norris sensationally claim his first career victory, edging championship leader Verstappen by 7.612 seconds and ending his unwanted record of most podium finishes without a win.
After struggling with the updated version of the RB20 in Imola, finishing fifth, seventh, and sixth in the three practice sessions, Verstappen managed to find a good pace in the final run of Saturday's qualifying, securing a surprising pole position with 0.074 seconds ahead of Oscar Piastri - who was then dropped to P5 for impeding Kevin Magnussen.
Now the grid is all set for a thrilling race today in Imola. Will McLaren and Ferrari's significant upgrades shake up the order and deliver a surprise winner for the third time this season? Or will Verstappen be able to convert his 39th career pole into a hat-trick of wins at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari?
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix - Sunday, May 19, 2024
The race kicks off today, Sunday, May 19, at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CEST): 3pm Sunday
UK time: 2pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 9am Sunday
United States (CDT): 8am Sunday
United States (PDT): 6am Sunday
Australia (Melbourne): 11pm Sunday
South Africa: 3pm Sunday
How to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
Italy: Sky Italia
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
