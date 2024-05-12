Newey deals major Ferrari blow after announcing Red Bull departure

Adrian Newey has dealt a major blow to Ferrari at the Monaco Historique weekend.

The engineer has been at the forefront of media attention since his departure from Red Bull was announced ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit

Newey is expected to leave the team at the start of 2025, with his next destination still unknown.

Reports speculate that he could move to Ferrari where he would join world champion Lewis Hamilton, who revealed he would join the Scuderia next year.

Adrian Newey leaves Red Bull after nearly two decades at the team

Newey could potentially join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

What next for Adrian Newey?

Other teams have reportedly been interested in signing Newey including Aston Martin and his old team Williams

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, believes Newey will take time out from the sport first before he makes his next move.

Even during his spare time, the legendary designer cannot stay away from F1 cars competing in the iconic Monaco Historique weekend.

The weekend showcases classic cars from motorsport history in a variety of races, separated by the era the cars competed in.

Newey raced in series D (1966-1972) in his Lotus 49B

READ MORE: Sky F1 presenter escapes injury after near miss with Hamilton’s car

Adrian Newey racing at the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique 🤩



You can watch the action LIVE on our YouTube channel right now 📺 pic.twitter.com/Kc9nbcd6F7 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 12, 2024

He inherited the fourth position after Franco Meiners in his Ferrari 312B3, driven by F1 legend Jacky Ickx, spun at La Rascasse corner.

The engineer had a disappointing qualifying and started eighth on the grid behind the Ferrari of Meiners.

Newey’s Lotus was designed by one of the other great designers in the sport, Colin Chapman, who founded Lotus in 1952.

The Lotus 49B was an innovation in itself as one of the first cars to feature the engine as a stressed member of the chassis.

WATCH: 10 things you didn’t about Max Verstappen

Related