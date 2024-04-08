Hamilton in BIZARRE reverse team orders as Ricciardo reveals blame for BIG crash - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton in BIZARRE reverse team orders as Ricciardo reveals blame for BIG crash - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton 'suggested' that his Mercedes team-mate George Russell overtake him in the Japanese Grand Prix, the team has revealed.
Ricciardo shifts BLAME as F1 rivals give verdict on huge smash
Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo and Williams' Alex Albon have been giving their verdicts on a huge crash that saw them both having to retire from the Japanese Grand Prix.
F1 Results Today: Hamilton endures MORE misery after Ricciardo crash causes chaos
Max Verstappen got back to winning ways at the Japanese Grand Prix to extend his lead in the drivers' championship.
'Hamilton is deserting a sinking ship' - GPFans Japanese GP Hot Takes
Red Bull stormed to a 1-2 finish at the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix after a disappointing showing in Australia.
F1 boss blasts 'very harsh' punishment after Verstappen penalty decision
Norris makes BLEAK admission after Japanese Grand Prix
Lando Norris has confessed that McLaren is going ‘backwards’ as he spoke of the difficult race they endured at the Japanese Grand Prix.
