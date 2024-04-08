close global

Hamilton in BIZARRE reverse team orders as Ricciardo reveals blame for BIG crash - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton in BIZARRE reverse team orders as Ricciardo reveals blame for BIG crash - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton in BIZARRE reverse team orders as Ricciardo reveals blame for BIG crash - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton in BIZARRE reverse team orders as Ricciardo reveals blame for BIG crash - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton 'suggested' that his Mercedes team-mate George Russell overtake him in the Japanese Grand Prix, the team has revealed.

Ricciardo shifts BLAME as F1 rivals give verdict on huge smash

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo and Williams' Alex Albon have been giving their verdicts on a huge crash that saw them both having to retire from the Japanese Grand Prix.

F1 Results Today: Hamilton endures MORE misery after Ricciardo crash causes chaos

Max Verstappen got back to winning ways at the Japanese Grand Prix to extend his lead in the drivers' championship.

'Hamilton is deserting a sinking ship' - GPFans Japanese GP Hot Takes

Red Bull stormed to a 1-2 finish at the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix after a disappointing showing in Australia.

F1 boss blasts 'very harsh' punishment after Verstappen penalty decision

Red Bull stormed to a 1-2 finish at the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix after a disappointing showing in Australia.

Norris makes BLEAK admission after Japanese Grand Prix

Lando Norris has confessed that McLaren is going ‘backwards’ as he spoke of the difficult race they endured at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton F1 Daniel Ricciardo George Russell Japanese Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Japanese GP hit with early RED FLAG as Wolff reveals Mercedes secret
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Japanese GP hit with early RED FLAG as Wolff reveals Mercedes secret

  • Yesterday 07:43
Hamilton SLAMS rule change as rival team poaches key Verstappen ally - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton SLAMS rule change as rival team poaches key Verstappen ally - GPFans F1 Recap

  • April 6, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Hamilton in BIZARRE reverse team orders as Ricciardo reveals blame for BIG crash - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 2 hours ago
Japanese Grand Prix

EMBARRASSING Hamilton crash caught on camera at Suzuka

  • 3 hours ago
Japanese Grand Prix

‘Ricciardo is so finished’ - Pressure mounts on RB star after BIG Japanese GP crash

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff tells Mercedes F1 star to take 'responsibility' for crash

  • Yesterday 20:57
Red Bull

Schumacher urges Red Bull to announce driver swap 'NOW'

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 News

F1 team boss makes SHOCKING chassis revelation

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

