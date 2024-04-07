Title hopefuls reveal F1 star ASKED team-mate to overtake him
Title hopefuls reveal F1 star ASKED team-mate to overtake him
Lewis Hamilton 'suggested' that his Mercedes team-mate George Russell overtake him in the Japanese Grand Prix, the team has revealed.
The seven-time world champion was leading his younger team-mate at Suzuka up to lap 14 of the 53 in the race, but was finding it difficult to hold pace with his set of hard tyres. The pair soon switched places, allowing Russell to speed ahead of Hamilton.
READ MORE: 'Hamilton is deserting a sinking ship' - GPFans Japanese GP Hot Takes
After the move, the Mercedes team shared an update on Twitter, saying: "LH (Hamilton) is struggling with his set of tyres. GR (Russell) has stronger pace at this stage of the race on his hards."
Fans seemed to disapprove of the choice to prioritise, with one commenting: "I hate your decisions."
But Mercedes soon clapped back against the remark, revealing that Hamilton had in fact been the architect of the swap. They wrote: "Lewis suggested it."
Lap 14/53: Lewis and George switch positions— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 7, 2024
LH is struggling with his set of tyres. GR has stronger pace at this stage of the race on his Hards pic.twitter.com/bqAPjx5wc5
Their response gained approval from many fans, garnering more than 12,000 likes, but some used the exchange to suggest that the team should have listened to Hamilton's other ideas, such as altering Mercedes' F1 car concept when it was suffering following the decision to adopt a zero-sidepod approach.
One fan wrote: "Lewis also suggested fixing the car but you didn’t listen to him then so why now??"
lewis also suggested fixing the car but you didn’t listen to him then so why now ??— chloe⁴⁴ (@chloeteamlh) April 7, 2024
Later in the race, Hamilton switched to medium tyres, allowing him to gain pace once again. But it was not enough to catch up to Russell, who finished the race in P7, ahead of his team-mate in P9.
READ MORE: Ricciardo in HUGE smash with F1 rival as Japanese GP red-flagged
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Newey reveals Red Bull upgrades to TERRIFY rivals
- 23 minutes ago
Latest Ricciardo shambles a reminder the Red Bull must NOT promote him
- 1 hour ago
Title hopefuls reveal F1 star ASKED team-mate to overtake him
- 2 hours ago
F1 Schedule 2024: When is the next race and where it will be held?
- 2 hours ago
Norris makes BLEAK admission after Japanese Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Hamilton endures MORE misery after Ricciardo crash causes chaos
- Today 09:14