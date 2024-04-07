Title hopefuls reveal F1 star ASKED team-mate to overtake him

Lewis Hamilton 'suggested' that his Mercedes team-mate George Russell overtake him in the Japanese Grand Prix, the team has revealed.

The seven-time world champion was leading his younger team-mate at Suzuka up to lap 14 of the 53 in the race, but was finding it difficult to hold pace with his set of hard tyres. The pair soon switched places, allowing Russell to speed ahead of Hamilton.

After the move, the Mercedes team shared an update on Twitter, saying: "LH (Hamilton) is struggling with his set of tyres. GR (Russell) has stronger pace at this stage of the race on his hards."

Lewis Hamilton struggled in the Japanese Grand Prix

But Mercedes soon clapped back against the remark, revealing that Hamilton had in fact been the architect of the swap. They wrote: "Lewis suggested it."

Their response gained approval from many fans, garnering more than 12,000 likes, but some used the exchange to suggest that the team should have listened to Hamilton's other ideas, such as altering Mercedes' F1 car concept when it was suffering following the decision to adopt a zero-sidepod approach.

One fan wrote: "Lewis also suggested fixing the car but you didn’t listen to him then so why now??"

Later in the race, Hamilton switched to medium tyres, allowing him to gain pace once again. But it was not enough to catch up to Russell, who finished the race in P7, ahead of his team-mate in P9.

