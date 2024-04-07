Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix

Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix on Channel 4 today FOR FREE!

Disappointment struck early for RB's Daniel Ricciardo and Williams' Alexander Albon in Japan. Both drivers were forced to retire from the race following a huge crash between them on the very first lap.

On the other side of the grid, Red Bull looked to bounce back from a disappointing Australian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen, who secured pole position for the Japanese race, was hungry for redemption after a heartbreaking mechanical failure denied him the chance of beating his own record of consecutive wins.

Starting alongside him in second place was team-mate Sergio Perez, and both drivers were eager to reassert the Milton Keynes outfit's dominance and return to the 1-2 finishes they achieved in the first two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Now, get ready to relive the action from Suzuka as we delve into the details of today's Channel 4 F1 highlights programme.

While Channel 4, the UK's free-to-air broadcaster, doesn't show all F1 grands prix live due to Sky Sports having exclusive rights, they bring you the next best thing: highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season. And the best part? This coverage is completely free!

Channel 4 also broadcasts the prestigious British Grand Prix live each year, ensuring that UK fans can experience every thrilling moment of their home race.

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

The Channel 4 highlights for the 2024 Japanese GP air today, Sunday, April 7, at 12:30pm UK time. The coverage lasts for 150 minutes, ensuring you can relive all the key moments from the race.

Taking you through the highlights will be C4 presenter Steve Jones, British racing driver Billy Monger, and F1 correspondent Lawrence Barretto.

