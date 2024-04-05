close global

Marko fears Red Bull have fallen BEHIND F1 rivals

Marko fears Red Bull have fallen BEHIND F1 rivals

Marko fears Red Bull have fallen BEHIND F1 rivals

Sheona Mountford
Marko fears Red Bull have fallen BEHIND F1 rivals

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko fears Red Bull have fallen behind rivals ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

This comes after a less than ideal Australian Grand Prix for the Austrian team, which saw Ferrari close up to be within four points of the champions.

READ MORE: F1 announces ground-breaking new racing partnership

Championship leader Max Verstappen suffered a DNF in the opening laps of the race, with Sergio Perez only managing a fifth place finish.

Ferrari were in the perfect position to capitalise on Red Bull’s misfortune, sealing a 1-2 ahead of both McLaren’s.

Max Verstappen Australian GP 2024
Carlos Sainz Australian GP 2024

Ferrari continue to threaten in Japan

Despite a positive FP1 session that saw Red Bull back on top, Helmut Marko fears that Ferrari will also be strong in Japan.

In an interview with Peter Hardenacke for Sky Germany, Marko summarised their performance so far.

"We are happy with the day. We brought in extensive upgrades and they worked. I hope that the weather tomorrow is better but Ferrari during the long runs, with Charles driving three laps with the hards was very insightful," he said.

READ MORE: Mercedes confirm SPECIAL return

Helmut Marko Bahrain GP 2024

"Leclerc was one second faster. It’s not the reality when you use less petrol, which Ferrari does do sometimes. The data does show that their engine power is up. That puts them a tiny bit ahead of us."

READ MORE: Geri and Christian Horner celebrate WIN together over Easter weekend

