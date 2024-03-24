F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix times – Ferrari in FINE form after Hamilton and Verstappen drama
F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix times – Ferrari in FINE form after Hamilton and Verstappen drama
Carlos Sainz ended Red Bull's streak of nine consecutive victories with an impressive drive ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc in second and Lando Norris in third.
Max Verstappen was an early casualty from the race with a brake issue that forced him into the pit-lane on lap three.
READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move
Not long after, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton pulled into an escape road after an apparent engine failure for his Mercedes W15.
It left Sainz in the lead of the race, and he commanded it in style – pulling a comfortable gap and coasting to the finish in what was his first race since appendicitis surgery.
On the last lap George Russell suffered a significant crash in pursuit of Fernando Alonso at turn six, tipping his car onto its side.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was unable to fill the void left by his team-mate's retirement, finishing a lonely fifth.
Yuki Tsunoda helped Visa Cash App RB score their first points of the year with a fine drive to eighth, while Haas picked up a crucial three-point haul.
Australian Grand Prix 2024 results
The final classification from Melbourne was as follows:
1. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +2.366s
3. Lando Norris (McLaren): +5.904s
4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +35.770s
5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +56.309s
6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1:20.992s
7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1:33.222s
8. Yuki Tsunoda (VCARB): +1:35.601s
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1:44.553s
10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1 Lap
11. Alex Albon (Williams): +1 Lap
12. Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB): +1 Lap
13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1 Lap
14. Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber): +1 Lap
15. Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber): +1 Lap
16. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1 Lap
17. George Russell (Mercedes) - DNF
18. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): DNF
19. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): DNF
Fastest Lap
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - TBC
READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix times – Ferrari in FINE form after Hamilton and Verstappen drama
- Today 06:44
Cullen opens up on motorsport return after Hamilton split
- Today 05:00
Norris cracks 'jump start' joke after Saudi GP FIASCO
- Today 04:00
Ferrari star in UNUSUAL Australian GP FIA investigation
- Today 03:00
Cullen showcases new partnership one year after Hamilton split
- Today 02:00
F1 2024 Australian GP starting order with penalties applied
- Today 01:00