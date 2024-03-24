close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA confirm Sainz investigation as HUGE penalty handed out after Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

FIA confirm Sainz investigation as HUGE penalty handed out after Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

FIA confirm Sainz investigation as HUGE penalty handed out after Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

FIA confirm Sainz investigation as HUGE penalty handed out after Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

The FIA have conducted a post-race oil check on Carlos Sainz's Ferrari after winning the Australian Grand Prix - the only driver to be assessed.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion clobbered with huge FIA penalty following Australian GP

Fernando Alonso has been slapped with a huge 20-second penalty following a major incident at the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen reveals 'WEIRD' reason behind Australia DNF

Max Verstappen has been speaking about the issue with his Red Bull that led to a DNF at the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

'Second-best F1 driver in the world doesn’t have 2025 seat' - GPFans Australian GP Hot Takes

Carlos Sainz stormed to a stunning victory at the Australian Grand Prix, comfortably beating team-mate Charles Leclerc to win in Melbourne.

➡️ READ MORE

Fan shows off 'perfect sign' at Australia GP

An F1 fan has produced a moment of genius with a hilarious sign at the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 News Today: Verstappen BEATEN in Australia as F1 rivals dominate Australian Grand Prix
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen BEATEN in Australia as F1 rivals dominate Australian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 07:11
Hamilton ally Cullen makes return as Red Bull star hit with PENALTY - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton ally Cullen makes return as Red Bull star hit with PENALTY - GPFans F1 Recap

  • March 23, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

FIA confirm Sainz investigation as HUGE penalty handed out after Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 47 minutes ago
Australian Grand Prix

Kravitz attacked with CAKE in Ferrari celebrations

  • 1 hour ago
Australian Grand Prix

Cryptic Verstappen reveals fresh Red Bull radio battle

  • 2 hours ago
Australian Grand Prix

Sainz fires UNEMPLOYMENT reminder to rival teams after Australia win

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit claims Hamilton and Wolff DISAGREE over Mercedes issues

  • Yesterday 20:27
Latest F1 News

Verstappen in danger of FIA penalty after Australian GP error

  • Yesterday 19:42
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x