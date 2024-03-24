FIA confirm Sainz investigation as HUGE penalty handed out after Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap
The FIA have conducted a post-race oil check on Carlos Sainz's Ferrari after winning the Australian Grand Prix - the only driver to be assessed.
F1 champion clobbered with huge FIA penalty following Australian GP
Fernando Alonso has been slapped with a huge 20-second penalty following a major incident at the Australian Grand Prix.
Verstappen reveals 'WEIRD' reason behind Australia DNF
Max Verstappen has been speaking about the issue with his Red Bull that led to a DNF at the Australian Grand Prix.
'Second-best F1 driver in the world doesn’t have 2025 seat' - GPFans Australian GP Hot Takes
Carlos Sainz stormed to a stunning victory at the Australian Grand Prix, comfortably beating team-mate Charles Leclerc to win in Melbourne.
Fan shows off 'perfect sign' at Australia GP
An F1 fan has produced a moment of genius with a hilarious sign at the Australian Grand Prix.
