Fan shows off 'perfect sign' at Australia GP

An F1 fan has produced a moment of genius with a hilarious sign at the Australian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen continued his perfect qualifying record in 2024 in Melbourne with pole position for Sunday’s race, only to then retire on race day, handing victory to Carlos Sainz.

Carlos Sainz, who makes his return to F1 after he missed the race in Saudi Arabia due to appendicitis, lined up on the front row next to the Dutchman.

Fan shows brilliant David Croft commentary sign

But it was a fan that caught the attention of social media with a ‘perfect sign’ at the grand prix.

The supporter is pictured holding a notepad, which displayed commentary lines from Sky F1 pundit David Croft.

On one piece of paper, the sign reads the iconic line said by Croft at the start of every race: “And it’s lights out and away we go!!!” it reads in all caps, with five circles drawn underneath to represent the five-light system to start a race.

On another side of the notepad, the fan references a line all too familiar for Sky TV customers: “Are you a Sky Q or Sky Glass customer[?]”

And fellow supporters on Instagram were quick to notice the reference and took to the comments to join in with more lines featured in every Sky F1 broadcast.

“Well if you are, press the red button so you can see the highlights alongside the live action,” one user wrote.

“Pick any of your favourite driver[s] and get to see their onwards,” said another.

A third made a hilarious reference to one of Sky Sports’ sponsors for their F1 coverage: “Sponsored by Workday, a finance and HR System…”

