Verstappen LAUGHS at F1 rivals as Hamilton suffers Miami calamity - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen couldn't help but find joy in the demise of his rivals after taking pole position for the second Sprint race of the season in Miami.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton suffers Miami F1 sprint nightmare after hitting wall

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes woes continue as he was eliminated in the second part of Sprint Qualifying in Miami.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix times as Ricciardo STUNS and Hamilton fails

Max Verstappen took pole for Saturday's sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix with a less than perfect lap, but Daniel Ricciardo was the real winner of the session – grabbing a stunning fourth place.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend's iconic helmet to be auctioned for HUGE price in Miami

A remarkable piece of F1 history will be put up for sale in an auction at the Miami Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Rival team preparing £128 MILLION offer to poach Verstappen

Mercedes are set to make an offer to more than treble Max Verstappen's salary, in an attempt to lure the Red Bull star out of his current contract.

➡️ READ MORE

Related