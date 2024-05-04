close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen LAUGHS at F1 rivals as Hamilton suffers Miami calamity - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen LAUGHS at F1 rivals as Hamilton suffers Miami calamity - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen LAUGHS at F1 rivals as Hamilton suffers Miami calamity - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen LAUGHS at F1 rivals as Hamilton suffers Miami calamity - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen couldn't help but find joy in the demise of his rivals after taking pole position for the second Sprint race of the season in Miami.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton suffers Miami F1 sprint nightmare after hitting wall

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes woes continue as he was eliminated in the second part of Sprint Qualifying in Miami.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix times as Ricciardo STUNS and Hamilton fails

Max Verstappen took pole for Saturday's sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix with a less than perfect lap, but Daniel Ricciardo was the real winner of the session – grabbing a stunning fourth place.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend's iconic helmet to be auctioned for HUGE price in Miami

A remarkable piece of F1 history will be put up for sale in an auction at the Miami Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Rival team preparing £128 MILLION offer to poach Verstappen

Mercedes are set to make an offer to more than treble Max Verstappen's salary, in an attempt to lure the Red Bull star out of his current contract.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Mercedes Max Verstappen Daniel Ricciardo Hamilton Miami Sprint Qualifying
F1 News Today: £128 MILLION offer made for F1 champion as team announce SHOCK hire
F1 Today

F1 News Today: £128 MILLION offer made for F1 champion as team announce SHOCK hire

  • Yesterday 12:50
Vettel announces F1 return as FIA single Mercedes out for Miami checks - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Vettel announces F1 return as FIA single Mercedes out for Miami checks - GPFans F1 Recap

  • May 2, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Verstappen LAUGHS at F1 rivals as Hamilton suffers Miami calamity - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 8 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen GOADS F1 rivals with savage Miami putdown

  • 53 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024 times as Ricciardo STUNS and Hamilton fails

  • 1 hour ago
Miami Grand Prix

Hamilton suffers Miami F1 sprint nightmare after hitting wall

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

RB driver admits FRUSTRATION building over current role

  • 2 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x