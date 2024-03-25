Perez admits Verstappen Red Bull EXIT would be a 'blow'

Sergio Perez has given his thoughts on the rumours that are linking team-mate Max Verstappen with a move away from Red Bull.

The defending champions have started the 2024 season where they left off in 2023, with one-two finishes in the opening two races, but the team have been in complete turmoil off the track.

Three-time champion Verstappen’s future with Red Bull has been in question in recent weeks following the ongoing situation surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

The Dutchman’s father Jos Verstappen had a ‘falling out’ with Horner in Bahrain after an internal investigation by the team cleared the 50-year-old of any wrongdoing over allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

Red Bull have started 2024 with two one-two finishes

The Christian Horner saga continues to develop

Perez: Verstappen leaving would be a huge blow

But as the Australian Grand Prix approaches, Horner’s position at Red Bull is still seemingly under threat, as well as legendary figure Helmut Marko, and Verstappen.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Mercedes to replace Lewis Hamilton, with Sky F1 pundit Johnny Herbet claiming that a deal is close to being completed between the two parties.

Verstappen reportedly has a clause in his contract – that runs until 2028 – that allows him to leave Red Bull if Horner or Marko depart, and at the driver press conference in Australia, team-mate Perez was questioned by David Croft about whether he had a similar clause.

The Mexican responded: “I don't have that clause. I don't know what clause Max has in his contract. I think it's best you ask him. I think Max, as far as I know, has a contract with the team and is fully committed with the team.

“The rest, I think it's not for me to comment. It's nothing to do with me. I'm focusing on my decisions, on what I have to do. And I think for us to be talking about other drivers when we don't know any facts, I don't see any point to do so.”

Max Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028

Perez reiterated that the team remains in a ‘strong position’ amid the drama surrounding them, but admitted that Verstappen leaving would be damaging.

“I think the team is in a very strong position because, I mean, with the results we're currently having, the harmony that there is in the team, I think to achieve that it just takes a lot of years probably,” he said.

“And right now the dynamics, everyone in the team is working really well together. The whole engineering group is really united. And you can see that on track and how efficient we've been in the last year. So I think I don't see any reason to change it.

“And it will obviously be a blow for the team if Max were to leave.”

