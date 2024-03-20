F1 News Today: F1 legend will 'FIGHT' to see Hamilton stripped of world title as Wolff wary of Horner 'trap'
Former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa believes he has a 'good chance' in his legal case against the FIA, Bernie Ecclestone and Formula One Management (FOM).
Wolff distances himself from Horner 'trap' after STUNNING suggestion
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that he doesn't want to fall into the same 'trap' that Christian Horner fell into with comments he made about Mercedes.
F1 pundit predicts Verstappen on the move in FIVE stunning driver transfers for 2025
Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has made a stunning prediction surrounding the futures of several Formula 1 stars, including Max Verstappen.
F1 star to be protected from Australian GP media
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has said how he intends to protect one of his young drivers from the media furore during the Australian Grand Prix weekend.
F1 star makes HUGE choice in Taylor Swift debate
Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has spoken out on a highly contentious issue within pop culture.
