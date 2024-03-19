F1 pundit predicts Verstappen on the move in FIVE stunning driver transfers for 2025

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has made a stunning prediction surrounding the futures of several Formula 1 stars, including Max Verstappen.

Three-time world champion Verstappen has recently been the subject of much speculation, with rumours of a move to Mercedes rife following the saga surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Lewis Hamilton's shock announcement of a move to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season has sent the driver market into somewhat of a frenzy, with no move seemingly too outrageous to avoid rumours.

Hamilton's now vacant seat will need to be filled by Mercedes, with Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz and 17-year-old sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli all tipped to be George Russell's next team-mate.

Multiple drivers have been linked with multiple moves

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Several key figures on the move?

Alonso is now 42 years old, but had what he called his 'best season ever' in 2023 with the Aston Martin team, and has been linked with a big move in 2025, with his current contract with the Silverstone-based team coming to an end at the end of this season.

Sainz's future, meanwhile, is up in the air having been displaced by Hamilton's stunning move, and he has also been linked with multiple teams up and down the grid.

Max Verstappen could make the move to Mercedes

Chandhok believes that Alonso could replace Verstappen at Red Bull, if he makes the move to Mercedes, and Sainz could end up alongside Lance Stroll at Aston Martin.

"Let’s have a full jumble of the grid and inject some life into F1," the former F1 driver said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Lewis to Ferrari, Max to Mercedes, Alonso to Red Bull, Sainz to Aston, Bearman to Haas!

"That would get people tuning in to 2026…. Come on Stefano - make the phone calls!"

