F1 pundit reveals the 'remarkable' driver top of team wishlists for 2025

Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson has revealed the one driver that will be 'top of people's lists' ahead of 2025.

Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari has sent the driver market into chaos, with there being 14 drivers who are currently set to be out of contract at the end of 2024, and at least one seat that needs filling, at the Mercedes team.

It's been another British driver who has been getting all of the plaudits, however, following a stunning performance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Ollie Bearman deputised in the Ferrari in place of Carlos Sainz, who was ruled out of the weekend due to appendicitis surgery.

This meant that Bearman stepped into the car ahead of FP3 on the Friday in Jeddah, before taking part in his first qualifying session in the sport later that same day, and then the race on the following day.

Ollie Bearman has received great praise recently

Ollie Bearman has been linked with a variety of moves

Bearman's Saudi saunter

Bearman qualified in 11th place, missing out on Q3 to Hamilton by a whisker, before getting his revenge on the seven-time world champion by beating him in the race.

The 18-year-old finished a brilliant seventh, claiming his first points in the sport, and gaining great praise from up and down the paddock.

Former Formula 1 driver Anthony Davidson believes that Bearman has very much put himself into contention for a potential full-time seat on the grid ahead of 2025, with the Brit already talking up his chances.

"Ollie Bearman's performance was remarkable, it really was," Davidson told the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

"Like I said on the day, I know he had the second-best car by quite some margin but, still, to only lose nine seconds to Charles Leclerc from the moment he passed Hulkenberg in the race through to the end, when he was clearly really struggling as well around an anti-clockwise circuit, lots of left-hand corners, completely unconditioned to driving such machinery, in amongst the best single-seater drivers in the world, with the spotlight on you at Ferrari!"

"Honestly, what he did, many drivers, not just young drivers, will be looking at that performance thinking 'wow, hats off to you mate' because that's the kind of dream performance anyone would be looking to have if they were ever given that opportunity, no matter how experienced they were.

"For getting chucked into an FP3 session in a car that you barely know if not know at all, remarkable, really remarkable so yes he's very much put himself in the spotlight at the top of people's lists in terms of new drivers that could be or should be given a go."

