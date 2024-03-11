F1 News Today: Marko in shock Mercedes offer as Verstappen gives fresh twist on Red Bull future
F1 News Today: Marko in shock Mercedes offer as Verstappen gives fresh twist on Red Bull future
Toto Wolff has opened the door for Helmut Marko to join Mercedes in the event that he leaves Red Bull after 19 years.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen reveals his Red Bull future influenced by CRUCIAL Horner outcome
Max Verstappen has shared that his Red Bull Formula 1 future may depend on what happens with current team principal Christian Horner.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull F1 boss Horner given BIG Sky Sports TV grilling - IN FULL
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was grilled by Sky Sports F1 presenter Simon Lazenby after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with speculation continuing around the futures of several team members.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull chief Mintzlaff admits conflict of wishes amid drama
Red Bull Racing’s parent company’s managing director Oliver Mintzlaff has spoken out about the team’s success amid the racing team's rollercoaster start to the season.
➡️ READ MORE
Bearman reveals F1 LEGEND 'message' sent to him before Ferrari debut
Oliver Bearman hugely impressed in his debut race in F1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Marko in shock Mercedes offer as Verstappen gives fresh twist on Red Bull future
- 2 hours ago
Stunning verdict made on Horner future as Hamilton blasts F1 over Red Bull affair - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Bearman reveals F1 LEGEND 'message' sent to him before Ferrari debut
- Yesterday 22:54
RB boss admits 'difficult' Ricciardo decision made in 'emotion' claim
- Yesterday 21:57
Marko 'could JOIN Mercedes' to replace legend teases Wolff
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 News Today: Red Bull chief future's DECIDED after crunch talks as Verstappen factor revealed in Saudi GP penalty
- Yesterday 20:29