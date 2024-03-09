Find out when and how to watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second race of the season under the Saturday night lights in Jeddah.

The stage is set for a thrilling night race in Jeddah after Friday's qualifying saw a fierce battle unfold, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen finally claiming his first-ever pole position on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

His blistering time of 1:27.472 seconds secured him the top spot, pushing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc into second place, which is a familiar position for the Monegasque driver who has now qualified on the front row for the seventh consecutive race.

Further down the grid, Fernando Alonso defied expectations once again, securing a strong P4 for Aston Martin, just a hair's breadth behind Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull. Oscar Piastri also secured a solid fifth place, outpacing his teammate Lando Norris.

One of the biggest talking points of the weekend was the performance of Oliver Bearman, the young reserve driver who filled in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari. Bearman, thrust into the spotlight due to Sainz's appendicitis, surprised everyone by finishing P10 in FP3. However, his impressive run came to an end in Q2, with Bearman falling short by a mere 0.036 seconds.

This near miss almost resulted in a major upset, as Bearman came within a whisker of knocking out Lewis Hamilton, who narrowly scraped into Q3 in P10.

With the grid set, all eyes are on the main event tonight. Will Verstappen hold onto his lead, or can Leclerc or another surprise challenger disrupt Red Bull's dominance?

What time does the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start today?

The second race of the 2024 season gets underway at 8pm in Saudi Arabia. Here's a quick breakdown for some major regions:

Local time (Saudi Arabia): 8pm Saturday

UK time (GMT): 5pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 6pm Saturday

United States (EST): 12pm Saturday

United States (CST): 11am Saturday

United States (PST): 9am Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Sunday

South Africa: 7pm Saturday



How can I watch the F1 race on TV?

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

