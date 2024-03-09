F1 Race Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 start time and how to watch on TV
F1 Race Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 start time and how to watch on TV
Find out when and how to watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second race of the season under the Saturday night lights in Jeddah.
The stage is set for a thrilling night race in Jeddah after Friday's qualifying saw a fierce battle unfold, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen finally claiming his first-ever pole position on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
His blistering time of 1:27.472 seconds secured him the top spot, pushing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc into second place, which is a familiar position for the Monegasque driver who has now qualified on the front row for the seventh consecutive race.
READ MORE: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast - Wind could trouble drivers in hot and sticky conditions
Further down the grid, Fernando Alonso defied expectations once again, securing a strong P4 for Aston Martin, just a hair's breadth behind Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull. Oscar Piastri also secured a solid fifth place, outpacing his teammate Lando Norris.
One of the biggest talking points of the weekend was the performance of Oliver Bearman, the young reserve driver who filled in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari. Bearman, thrust into the spotlight due to Sainz's appendicitis, surprised everyone by finishing P10 in FP3. However, his impressive run came to an end in Q2, with Bearman falling short by a mere 0.036 seconds.
This near miss almost resulted in a major upset, as Bearman came within a whisker of knocking out Lewis Hamilton, who narrowly scraped into Q3 in P10.
With the grid set, all eyes are on the main event tonight. Will Verstappen hold onto his lead, or can Leclerc or another surprise challenger disrupt Red Bull's dominance?
READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix
What time does the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start today?
The second race of the 2024 season gets underway at 8pm in Saudi Arabia. Here's a quick breakdown for some major regions:
Local time (Saudi Arabia): 8pm Saturday
UK time (GMT): 5pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 6pm Saturday
United States (EST): 12pm Saturday
United States (CST): 11am Saturday
United States (PST): 9am Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Sunday
South Africa: 7pm Saturday
How can I watch the F1 race on TV?
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4 (highlights)
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Bearman Ferrari F1 debut sees him join British legends
- 29 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 start time and how to watch on TV
- 56 minutes ago
Leclerc reveals 'INCREDIBLE' Bearman Ferrari F1 debut reaction
- 1 hour ago
Bearman reveals huge F1 change that caused 'SHOCK' on Ferrari debut
- 1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion reveals LOVE for street circuits like Jeddah
- 2 hours ago
FIA confirm Mercedes PUNISHMENT after Hamilton incident
- 3 hours ago