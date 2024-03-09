FIA announce major F1 podium CHANGE at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The FIA have announced the new design for the winner’s medals for the podium on the eve of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

As well as the usual trophies given out to the top three drivers and the winning constructor, the drivers also receive medals from the FIA to mark their achievement.

The idea was first coined by then F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone, who back in 2009, wanted to introduce a medal system that would award the top three with gold, silver and bronze medals.

It was then finally introduced in 2022 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the FIA saying that they wanted to "retain a unique personal memento to commemorate their outstanding achievement”, as the majority of the trophies given out are kept by the teams.

Now, the sport’s governing body have revealed the fresh design for the winners' medals for the 2024 season.

Drivers receive winner's medals and trophies on the podium

Medals were first introduced in 2022

FIA announce new winner's medals design

In a post on their official X account, the FIA unveiled the new medals as they celebrate 120 years of the organisation.

The medals feature the name of the grand prix engraved on the design, as well as the race number – in this case, the Saudi Arabian GP is the 1103rd race in F1’s history.

#F1 - For the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship, we are proud to present the stunning new design for the winner's medals, celebrating 120 Years of the FIA.#FIA120 | @F1 pic.twitter.com/aFCibXJ0lu — FIA (@fia) March 8, 2024

The FIA was formed on 20 June 1904 and was established to represent the interests of motoring organisations and motor car users.

It has been the governing body of F1 since its inaugural season in 1950 and also governs several other motor racing series, such as the World Rally Championship, the World Endurance Championship and Formula E.

