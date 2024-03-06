Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari's 'horrible' preparations

Charles Leclerc has shared his frustration at Ferrari’s poor Bahrain Grand Prix performance after suffering an issue which hindered his race.

The Monegasque driver was plagued by his brakes, which were pulling his car to the left from the early stages of the grand prix.

He recovered admirably to finish fourth, despite struggling with his lock-ups from the brake issues, and secured a solid result for the team alongside partner in crime Carlos Sainz, who made it onto the podium.

But it was a case of what could have been for Leclerc, with Sergio Perez a matter of seconds ahead of Sainz at the chequered flag, meaning that the Scuderia could have had two cars on the rostrum.

Charles Leclerc struggled during the Bahrain Grand Prix

Ferrari have a strong package in 2024

Leclerc's Ferrari optimism evaporates

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, he shared his thoughts on the tricky race in which he was cruelly denied a shot at the podium.

"It was horrible, because with a problem like that you have the impression of driving badly whatever you do,” he said.

Both Ferrari cars finished inside the top four in Bahrain

“We brought the car to the finish line, but I'm very disappointed because we had all these days to prepare the car, I felt quite optimistic.”

There are just a few days for the team to fix their issues before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Lower rates of tyre degradation should assist the Scuderia in competing closer to Red Bull, but the RB20 is still expected to hold a clear advantage in race trim.

