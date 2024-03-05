F1 champion reveals why Mercedes WON'T sign Sainz

Damon Hill is unconvinced that Mercedes would consider a swoop for Ferrari ace Carlos Sainz when he leaves the team at the end of the 2024 season.

The Spaniard is nearing the end of his four-year tenure with Ferrari and is yet to decide where he would like to continue his career in the sport.

He secured an impressive podium at the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix and was possibly the only exciting feature of the race.

The next 23 races for him will be about proving to other top teams like Mercedes and Red Bull as much as the Scuderia – that they made a mistake to drop him.

Carlos Sainz secured third place at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Toto Wolff has a chance to sign Carlos Sainz for Mercedes

Hill: He's a very solid performer

Speaking on Sky Sports, 1996 Formula 1 champion Damon Hill discussed that he thinks Toto Wolff would find it difficult to make a swoop for Sainz.

“There’s a lot of places to fill, but as you say, as for Carlos going to Mercedes, I think the idea of Toto taking a driver who has been booted out unceremoniously out of Ferrari,” he said.

“I don’t know if he can get his head around that. But I think he should think about it because I think Carlos Sainz would be brilliant at Mercedes. I think he’s a very solid performer and experienced driver, and very fast.”

Sainz has been in the sport for ten seasons, and is primed to add experience, maturity and speed to whichever team he joins.

A return back to Red Bull to partner Max Verstappen would be sensational in 2025, but there is plenty of time before all parties make decisions on their future.

