F1 News Today: Horners defiant in Bahrain as Hamilton fumes over Mercedes issue

Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell-Horner presented a united front after the Bahrain Grand Prix despite the Red Bull team principal being embroiled in controversy over allegations made by a female employee last month.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton seemingly appeared to have an unusual problem with his Mercedes car during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Perez makes Red Bull COMPLAINT despite podium finish - Top Three Bahrain GP verdict

The inaugural race of the season unfolded without much drama, as Max Verstappen streaked away from Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz in second and third.

Hamilton admits Mercedes worry with just ONE Bahrain positive

Lewis Hamilton has suggested that there is only one positive that Mercedes can take away from their performance at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2024 results: Verstappen survives early scrap to win as rivals suffer NIGHTMARE

Max Verstappen continued his exceptional form from the 2023 season into the Bahrain Grand Prix, securing victory in the much anticipated curtain raiser.

F1 Standings

