Perez makes STUNNING F1 championship-winning claim against Verstappen

Sergio Perez has shared a new goal for 2024 as he embarks on his fourth season alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

The Mexican has struggled in recent times to keep up with his imperious Dutch team-mate, and his spot in Formula 1 could be at risk if he fails to improve by the end of the year.

Now aged 34, he brings bags of experience to the team and is almost unstoppable when he is at his best, but Red Bull will need to engineer a way to return him to those levels soon.

As the F1 field closes up, Perez needs to bring himself closer to Verstappen for the team’s constructors’ hopes and his own championship aspirations.

Sergio Perez drives the new RB20 at the Bahrain circuit

Max Verstappen has won three world championships in a row for Red Bull

Sergio Perez enters his fourth season with Red Bull in 2024

Perez sets sights on bigger things

Speaking to ESPN in a video on their YouTube channel, Perez hinted that his aim is to go one better than last year and win the world championship in 2024.

“I think it was a bit of a roller coaster last year,” he said.

“We started really strongly. And then we just finished off in second in the championship. So, the end wasn't that bad.

“But I'm sure there is plenty of stuff that we can improve on. The target is just to make one better.”

Perez hit the ground running at pre-season testing showing good pace, but still appears to be some way off Verstappen’s benchmark.

Last year he started the season on a high note, winning two of the first four grands prix – if he can replicate that consistently this year, his target may just be reachable.

