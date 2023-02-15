Hamilton and Russell unite against FIA as Ferrari force Leclerc into change - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has conceded he was 'not surprised' by the FIA's decision to restrict F1 drivers' freedom of speech, but has vowed that "nothing will stop" his quest for change.Read more here...
Russell slates 'totally unnecessary' FIA free speech furore
George Russell has labelled the FIA's clampdown on free speech for F1 drivers as a "silly" and "totally unnecessary" regulation. Read more here...
Leclerc reveals key change Ferrari SF23 is forcing him to make
Charles Leclerc cannot wait to get the new Ferrari SF23 out on track in earnest. Read more here...
Alonso reveals what he can learn from Stroll
Fernando Alonso is adamant his early stages at Aston Martin will require him to learn from Lance Stroll. Read more here...
Piastri response to 'unfair and inaccurate accusations' paints picture for McLaren
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has hailed Oscar Piastri's handling of the "unfair and inaccurate accusations" levelled at him last year. Read more here...