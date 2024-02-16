Horner admits investigation 'distraction' concerns as Ferrari make first big mistake - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that he is focused on the 'season ahead', despite being the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari make first MAJOR error of 2024 season

Ferrari have posted a short video clip on Twitter to get fans hyped for the new season - only for it to backfire in sadly familiar style.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez gives key update on Red Bull future

Sergio Perez has said that he hasn't been given targets by his Red Bull team, but knows he's got a lot of work to do if he doesn't want to be a part of what he calls 'selling season'.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff reveals Mercedes business plan to absorb Hamilton F1 departure

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has outlined how the business side of the operation will cope following the departure of Lewis Hamilton.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo reveals the ONLY shocking part of Hamilton Ferrari switch

Lewis Hamilton’s sensational move to Ferrari for the 2025 season has left the world F1 completely shocked – but Daniel Ricciardo does not seem to share the same feelings.

➡️ READ MORE