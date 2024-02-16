Ferrari make first MAJOR error of 2024 season

Ferrari have posted a short video clip on Twitter to get fans hyped for the new season - only for it to backfire in sadly familiar style.

Captioned 'poetry in motion', the video shows an artistic high shot of a practice pit-stop procedure taking place on Carlos Sainz's number 55 car. Nice, right?

A lovely look at the pit crew working in perfect synchronisation...except for the two attacking the front wheel, which remains stubbornly attached to the car until after the other three wheels had already been changed.

In many ways, the video sums up the Scuderia in the 2020s. A nice concept, the potential for something excellent, all to become a laughing stock with fans because of an incredibly basic error.

Poetry in motion 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ghPB0jBTki — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 15, 2024

Ferrari launched their SF-24 car with some fanfare earlier this week

Ferrari: What's going on, buddy?

The video raises a handful of questions, many of them rhetorical, such as: were there multiple takes filmed for this? And if so, was this actually the best the pit crew did in any of them?

Some more questions! How many levels of sign-off did this need to go through to be posted online? Did the people who gave it a big tick completely miss that the stop went wrong? Did they think WE wouldn't notice?

Last question, for now. Is this actually quiet genius, and the real 'poetry in motion' they're referring to is the poetic failure of the team as a whole to even get their pre-season teaser right when they're so notoriously slapdash on the track?

Much to think about. Just make sure Lewis Hamilton's on a social media hiatus for a couple of days.

That left front tyre change gives me great confidence and belief for 2024 https://t.co/AbdpXd6xPW — Matt Gallagher (@MattP1Gallagher) February 15, 2024

