F1 News Today: Red Bull to pay record fee as Norris reveals VALENTINE in post

The entry fees for the F1 teams for the 2024 season have been revealed – and champions Red Bull are set to pay a record figure.

McLaren reveal Norris 'Valentine' but fans left confused

Lando Norris has proclaimed McLaren's new car for the 2024 season to be 'his kinda Valentine'.

Mercedes told to consider SHOCK move in post-Hamilton search

Ex-Formula 1 star Christian Danner has claimed that Mercedes should go all out to secure the services of triple world champion Max Verstappen.

F1 title contenders reveal 2024 challenger and make BIG vow

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has said that the team must start well in the upcoming 2024 season, if they've got any chance of challenging world champions Red Bull.

Netflix reveal ratings for NASCAR's Drive to Survive rival

NASCAR: Full Speed, the American racing series' version of hit Netflix series Drive to Survive, has had a successful launch on the streaming platform.

