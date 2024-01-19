F1 News Today: Red Bull involved in major leak as Hamilton gets long-awaited green light

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 19 January 2024 05:57

Red Bull appear to have shown their hand early when it comes to the rebranding of their AlphaTauri team, with the organisation's junior team changing their Instagram handle to 'VisaCashAppRB' - assumed to be shorthand for Visa Cash App (or CashApp) Racing Bulls.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton given major backing to finally win record F1 title

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is unwavering in his belief that Lewis Hamilton possesses the capability to secure an unprecedented eighth world championship, provided he has a competitive car.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull urged to sign 'mustard' F1 star in Ricciardo snub

In a call for reconsideration, former team owner Eddie Jordan has advocated for Red Bull to give British-Thai driver Alex Albon a second opportunity within the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes F1 signing spree continues with another major 'long-term' deal

Mercedes have tied down another one of their most important staff to a new contract – the second such signing by the F1 title hopefuls in the past few days.

➡️ READ MORE

Cost cap revelation comes to light after F1 team admit running close to limit

Haas F1 team owner, Gene Haas, has admitted that they are 'pretty darn close' breaching the cost cap limit as he hit back at claims that the team do not spend as much money as their rivals.

➡️ READ MORE