Watch as McLaren launch F1 2024 livery with emphatic video

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 17 January 2024 22:57

McLaren will be hoping they are running first across many categories this season, and they certainly set the mood for the upcoming campaign after being the first team to unveil their latest F1 livery.

The Woking outfit have updated their mainly papaya and black colour livery scheme from last year to reveal a new look, and now have given the chance for fans to fully immerse in the upcoming 2024 challenger that will be driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

McLaren have posted a video onto their Youtube account showing the launch of the updated colour scheme that gives fans the chance to look at the car from a multitude of angles.

While the livery launch has not revealed the actual car that the team will run in 2024 it at least gives a strong visual clue of how it will look come race day in Bahrain next month.

When is McLaren's 2024 F1 car launch?

The car will be officially unveiled on February 14 at Silverstone, before the team jet off to Bahrain for pre-season testing on February 21.

The team are set to live stream the launch, and you can get all the details of how to catch the event here with GPFans.

Speaking on the livery launch, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: “We’re delighted to launch our 2024 Formula 1 livery ahead of the new season. The design looks awesome, and I can’t wait to go racing and see it come to life on track next month.

“We didn’t start 2023 as we wanted but Andrea and the team did a great job following the organisational restructure coming into action, and the hard work continues as we carry that excellent momentum into the 2024 campaign.

McLaren have unveiled their new livery for the 2024 season (above) (Picture from McLaren)

McLaren's new livery for 2024 looks similar to the 2023 design (above)

“I’m confident the exciting pairing of Lando and Oscar will continue to create more mega memories together after such an impressive second half of last year which saw the team finish fourth in the championship with 302 points. These are all steps forward from the year before as we continue our mission to push and compete at the front of the grid.

“We’re looking forward to achieving our ambitions and with our valuable partners and fantastic fans on board, they will play an integral part in the journey this season. We’re grateful for their continued support and know they also share our passion for success.”

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live