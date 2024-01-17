McLaren F1 stars lay down 'front of the grid' marker for 2024 season

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 17 January 2024 13:57

McLaren F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have revealed their delight at the team's new livery for the 2024 season, as the pair both set their sights on improving from a strong showing last year.

Despite looking forward to a new era, intriguingly labelled 'Whatever it Takes', the 2024 livery remains very similar to the design carried over from the previous season, maintaining it's papaya and black colours.

Although the full car is still yet to be unveiled – with McLaren penciling in a Valentine's Day date for their MCL38 reveal – the anticipation is building over just what McLaren might be capable of next year.

Norris and Piastri looked to be the main challengers to Red Bull in the latter stages of the 2023 season and there is belief within the team that they are on an aggressive upwards trajectory heading into 2024.

McLaren have unveiled their new livery for the 2024 season (above) (Picture from McLaren)

McLaren's new livery for 2024 looks similar to the 2023 design (above)

And Norris is looking forward to bringing the fight to Red Bull next year, as he waxed lyrical over the team's new livery.

Piastri and Norris excited for 2024 F1 season at McLaren

“I’m looking forward to the new season ahead, it will be my sixth in Formula 1 and I'm hoping to carry the momentum we gained as a team at the end of last season to hit the ground running in Bahrain," he said.

"The new livery looks great with the inclusion of segments from last year’s enhancements, I’m sure the fans will love it as much as me.

“Everyone at the factory has worked incredibly hard in the off season, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the 2024 car to challenge our competitors towards the front of the grid.”

There was plenty to celebrate at McLaren despite a difficult start to the year

Oscar Piastri (L) and Lando Norris (R) regularly proved to be the closest challengers to Max Verstappen (M)

Piastri also shared the same levels of excitement as Norris, with the Australian stating that he is hoping to build on what was a superb rookie season in F1.

“The 2024 livery looks really cool and I'm looking forward to racing in the iconic colours of McLaren for a second season," he said.

"I made some special memories with the team in my rookie year, securing two podiums and a sprint win.

“I‘m going to work hard alongside the whole team to take those results into the start of the new season and compete well with our competitors to give the fans more memorable moments.”

