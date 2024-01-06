Verstappen snubs Hamilton in team-mate claim as former F1 star left in serious hospital care - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen has ignored fierce rival Lewis Hamilton as well as his team-mate Sergio Perez when asked to name a dream F1 team.
Former F1 star in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest
Former Formula 1 star Wilson Fittipaldi Jr. is currently in hospital having suffered a cardiac arrest on Christmas Day.
Hamilton and Wolff exchange over 'bad' Mercedes gains attention
Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff's public frustrations during the Austrian Grand Prix in 2023 has been voted as the 'best team team radio' exchange of the year.
Audi announce major 2026 setback amid F1 preparations
Sauber F1's technical director, James Key, has claimed that the team will not be the 'final product' until their second year under Audi, in 2027.
F1 team principal calls for major cost cap change
Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has stated further changes are needed to the current cost cap model in order to increase the competition between teams.
