Superstar rapper partners with F1 in surprise venture

Formula 1 have announced that rapper A$AP Rocky is to become the new creative director at PUMA, after the motorsport series recently signed a long-term deal with the fashion brand.

Rocky will take over the role in the next couple of weeks, and will be the creative spark behind a new PUMA x F1 line of clothing expected to be available later this year.

In 2024, the Grammy-nominated artist will then focus on particular stand-out races throughout the season, producing similar collections based on those races, with the Miami Grand Prix announced as the first of those.

Rocky: 'F1 truly inspiring'

The news comes as F1 announced their official collaboration with PUMA, who used to provide Red Bull with all of their merchandise until the team swapped to Castore earlier this year.

"Working with brands as iconic as PUMA, and as innovative as F1, has been truly inspiring," A$AP Rocky told the F1 official website.

"When the world sees what we’re doing, I believe a shift will happen with how brands approach taking risks and working with diverse creatives."

Maria Valdes, PUMA’s Chief Product Officer added: "We couldn't be more excited to be working with A$AP Rocky. He's incredibly talented, deeply thoughtful and invested in our brand.

"He will showcase his vision with elevated F1 race capsules globally which attract new audiences and undoubtedly disrupt the track. In the future, he will influence the broader PUMA x F1 range and will continue to help push sport and culture forward."

