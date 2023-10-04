F1 News Today: Verstappen admits career doubts as Ricciardo reveals retirement fear and 'clone car' controversy addressed

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 4 October 2023 05:57

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has stated that when he was younger he didn’t know that he wanted to be a Formula 1 driver, saying it's not 'everything' for him unlike his father and ex-F1 racer Jos.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo admits considering RETIREMENT in F1 wilderness

AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo has stated that his guaranteed return with the team for 2024 has reignited his career, after admitting that he went through a phase of considering retirement from motorsport.

➡️ READ MORE

AlphaTauri address controversy over F1 Red Bull 'clone car' possibility

AlphaTauri technical director Jody Egginton has tried to quell any ideas that next year’s car will be an identical version to Red Bull’s current RB19, saying instead that they will be using slightly more components from their sister team for 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes make SURPRISE performance admission despite F1 dominance

Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has admitted that the team's most successful Formula 1 cars still missed targets "by quite a chunk".

➡️ READ MORE

F1 superstar claims he no longer fears crashing despite danger

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has revealed that over time he has learned not to fear anything in the world of Formula 1, especially crashes.

➡️ READ MORE