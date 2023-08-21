F1 News Today: Hamilton prompts FIA INVESTIGATION and Verstappen makes QUIT threat as Red Bull driver FURIOUS

Chris Deeley

Monday 21 August 2023 05:57

The FIA have announced that they are conducting an 'internal review' following Lewis Hamilton's complaints of a lack of inclusivity in the body's regulatory framework.

Verstappen threatens to retire EARLY if Red Bull do one thing

Max Verstappen has admitted he would rather 'stay at home' than continue racing for Red Bull if the Formula 1 team were to produce a midfield car.

Red Bull driver FURIOUS with team-mate following HUGE crash

Liam Lawson has been involved in a huge crash in the Super Formula championship, with the Red Bull junior driver left feeling furious at his team-mate.

Verstappen makes SENSATIONAL talent claim over Hamilton

Max Verstappen has admitted that he has never doubted his talents, insisting that he believed himself to be the best Formula 1 driver on the grid – even during Lewis Hamilton's dominant era.

F1 team due to give SECOND CHANCE to young driver

Alfa Romeo F1 team have decided to give F2 championship leader Theo Pourchaire another opportunity to impress.

