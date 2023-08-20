Verstappen threatens to retire EARLY if Red Bull do one thing

Jay Winter

Max Verstappen has admitted he would rather 'stay at home' than continue racing for Red Bull if the Formula 1 team were to produce a midfield car.

The two-time world champion, who looks well on his way to making it three titles in as many years, has high expectations from the team he's been with since 2016.

And although the 25-year-old's contract runs until 2028, Verstappen has not ruled out retiring earlier than planned if Red Bull's engine isn't up to scratch.

Verstappen would rather 'do something else'

"Well, it would have to go very badly and dramatically, I think," he told Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf.

"I also don't expect a team to fall back that far, considering all the talented people we have here.

"In this sport, it's always possible for a team to have a tough phase. What matters is the outlook and perspective. But indeed, I can't imagine myself spending three years in the midfield.

"I would rather stay at home or do something else. But again, I don't see that happening."

Verstappen became the youngest-ever F1 race winner at the age of 18 on his Red Bull debut at the 2016 Barcelona Grand Prix

Verstappen was also grilled on his belief in Christian Horner's team and whether he ever doubted the process.

"Not really. But I did wonder whether things would work out here," he admitted. "However, we always managed to come back together in the end. Over the years, a lot has happened within the team.

"Just look at the switch of engine suppliers from Renault to Honda, and the way they are now working on their own engine.

"There was always something to look forward to. That was the deciding factor for extending my contract."

For now, Verstappen will be looking to continue dominating the pinnacle of motorsport, as he heads to his home grand prix in Zandvoort.

