Former world champ backs CONTROVERSIAL star to thrive in F1

Anna Malyon

Saturday 12 August 2023 22:42

Racing legend Mario Andretti has claimed that McLaren reserve driver Alex Palou would do ‘very well’ in Formula 1.

The 2021 IndyCar champion recently severed his association with McLaren, despite earlier speculation that he would drive for them in the 2024 IndyCar season.

This has caused people to speculate where Palou’s future lies, with rumours circulating that he may consider moving to F1.

Palou currently races for Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar, sitting first in the championship and demonstrating his impressive capabilities.

Former F1 and IndyCar champion Andretti gave his opinion on Palou and his future in an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.

“I’ll tell you, [Alex] is certainly some special talent, no question about it,” he said. "He’s very versatile also, you take him to the difficulty of a specialty street course, you take him on an oval...you take them anywhere, and it seems like he adapts to it.

“He’s right at the very top, no matter where you take him. So, he is a valuable talent for any team, in my opinion. He will do very well, wherever he goes, including Formula 1.”

Cutting Ties

Palou and his management recently parted ways after his decision to take it upon himself and cut ties with McLaren.

Despite being F1 reserve driver for McLaren, Palou decided that his future, at this current time, does not involve the British team.

CEO of McLaren Zak Brown recently revealed in a statement that Palou had ‘no intention’ to uphold his commitment to drive for them next season.

“This is incredibly disappointing considering the commitment he has made to us both directly and publicly and our significant investment in him based on that commitment,” Brown wrote in his letter.

“We dedicated a lot of time, money and resources preparing to welcome Alex into our team because we believed in him and were looking forward to IndyCar wins with him. Unfortunately, it now appears our belief, commitment, investment, and trust in Alex was misplaced as it is not being reciprocated.”

While there is no concrete discussion about Palou joining the 2024 F1 grid, his backing from one of motorsport's finest ensures he will secure a position within the realm of racing.

