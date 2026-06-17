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Hamilton celebrating on Barcelona GP podium in Ferrari race suit with trophy, Rosberg edited next to him holding Sky Sports mic

Lewis Hamilton's F1 archrival declared 'hammer time' for iconic Ferrari win

Hamilton celebrating on Barcelona GP podium in Ferrari race suit with trophy, Rosberg edited next to him holding Sky Sports mic — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton's F1 archrival declared 'hammer time' for iconic Ferrari win

Hamilton has made plenty of enemies in F1 over the years

By Kerry Violet.

Seeing seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton finally return to winning ways last weekend made even his fiercest rivals happy for him.

The 41-year-old broke his 686-day grand prix victory drought by storming to the line at the Barcelona Grand Prix almost 20 seconds ahead of closest rival George Russell.

The Brit's former Mercedes team-mate has continued to slip further away from championship contention as the 2026 season has progressed and the 28-year-old hasn't picked up a grand prix victory since the season-opening Australian GP.

Hamilton on the other hand is now considered a serious contender for the 2026 drivers' title, with the Ferrari star himself telling media after his win in Spain: "Nothing is impossible."

Everyone's a Hamilton fan

This marked the first time three British F1 drivers had locked out the top three of a grand prix since the 1968 USA GP, when Jackie Stewart, Graham Hill and John Surtees completed the podium.

Both Russell and Norris shared their congratulations with the man they had idolised growing up following Hamilton's win in Spain, but it was his former Mercedes team-mate and arch title rival Nico Rosberg who seemed most excited by Hamilton's ability to roll back the years last time out.

The 2016 F1 champion isn't just famous for his bitter feud with childhood friend turned rival Hamilton, but is also respected among the paddock as a commentator and pundit with multiple outlets.

Rosberg is a famous polyglot and often shows of his language skills during race weekends by switching between coverage for Sky Italia, Sky Deutschland and the English-language Sky Sports F1.

At last weekend's Barcelona GP, Rosberg flexed his Italian once again by commentating on Hamilton's victorious race. During his commentary stint, the former Mercedes star borrowed a phrase made famous by Hamilton's Mercedes engineer, Peter (Bono) Bonnington.

On lap 38 of Sunday's 66-lap Barcelona GP, Hamilton took the race lead on a medium tyre following an impressive attacking stint.

Shortly after, Hamilton's new race engineer who he recently labelled 'his Italian Bono' took to team radio to say: "We are planning another seven laps on this set. This is our race, give everything these laps. It’s the critical moment. This is our chance."

Following the words of encouragement from Carlo Santi, Rosberg could be heard on Italian commentary using a phrase that transcends language, saying: "Hammer time! Hammer time!"

"For the first victory with Ferrari," Rosberg said hopefully, cheering on his old team-mate who he has shared such a shaky past with.

Hamilton went on to take the chequered flag before being interviewed by Rosberg in English, marking a poignant moment for the duo at the track where exactly 10 years ago they collided on the opening lap, a chapter in Mercedes intra-team rivalry that Toto Wolff would rather forget.

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Nico Rosberg Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

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