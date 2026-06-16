Yuki Tsunoda U-turn after Red Bull return confirmed
Yuki Tsunoda U-turn after Red Bull return confirmed
Red Bull have performed a U-Turn on axed star Yuki Tsunoda who will get behind the wheel of F1 machinery this week.
After a disappointing stint at Red Bull last year, Tsunoda was replaced by Isack Hadjar for the 2026 season. Thankfully for Hadjar, he hasn't been under the same scrutiny as previous second drivers, with Red Bull's poor performance largely masking any gap to team-mate Max Verstappen.
Since leaving full-time Formula 1, Tsunoda has taken on the role of Red Bull reserve driver and after the Barcelona Grand Prix will take part in their TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) programme at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Tsunoda however, wasn't originally slated to test for Red Bull in Barcelona this week, after stating at the Japanese Grand Prix: "There are no plans for TPC or tire testing at the moment, so I'm thinking of driving in F2 or F3 privately on my own."
Mekies confirms Tsunoda appearance in Barcelona
Confirming the opportunity for Tsunoda, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said: "We are thrilled to be giving Yuki the opportunity to drive a car again. He has done an incredible job for us.
"He is still a part of the Red Bull family, and we have seized this very first opportunity to put him back in the car. He will be doing so in a few days.
"The purpose is for him to maintain his sense of driving an F1 car and stay sharp as a reserve driver. He has done a lot of work in the simulator and has put in a lot of effort to maintain his physical condition. However, there is nothing like actually driving an F1 car, and that will be the best opportunity for him to stay sharp."
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